Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce sales of $86.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.40 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $370.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $383.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.35 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

