Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.51. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE VMW traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $124.55. 4,559,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. VMware has a 52 week low of $124.08 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

