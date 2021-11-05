Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $200.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $207.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 427,750.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

