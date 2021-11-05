Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. Identiv has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

