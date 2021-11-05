Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $29.82

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 21,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,981. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

