Analysts Set Expectations for Investar Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

ISTR opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 5.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

