Analysts Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) PT at C$50.40

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.86. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$378.03 million and a PE ratio of 35.72.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.