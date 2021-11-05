Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$28.44

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 336.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.92.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.