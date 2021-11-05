Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $303.50

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.82. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

