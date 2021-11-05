Analysts Set Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $16.81

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of XPOF traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 569,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,311. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

