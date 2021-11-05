Analyzing MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MiX Telematics and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

MiX Telematics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.00%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 64.77%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiX Telematics and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.39 $14.60 million $0.53 23.58 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 15.46 -$16.93 million $0.01 3,048.00

MiX Telematics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duck Creek Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 8.97% 9.96% 7.14% Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Duck Creek Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.