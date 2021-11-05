Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.56%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.02 $97.80 million $4.10 23.18 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -19.70

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats FREYR Battery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

