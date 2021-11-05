Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

PLAN opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

