AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANAB traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 291,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnaptysBio stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of AnaptysBio worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

