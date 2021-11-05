AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.75

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 3475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.