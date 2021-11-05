Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.56 ($44.49).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,753.50 ($35.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,848.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,188.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,799.20 ($23.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £37.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

