Ann Mather Sells 416 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $169,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $143,865.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $523.86 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $533.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.87.

Arista Networks shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $5,348,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

