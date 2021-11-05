Annandale Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,523,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after buying an additional 866,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 167,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.03. 306,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,687,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

