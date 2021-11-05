Annandale Capital LLC Has $788,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Annandale Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

