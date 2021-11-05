Annandale Capital LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,726,047. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

