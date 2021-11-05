Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42. Annexon has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.