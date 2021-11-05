Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $622.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

