Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $622.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,056,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.