Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) versus IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Head to Head Contrast

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and IMARA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 5.19 -$19.93 million ($0.52) -1.48 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -1.10

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -243.47% -64.41% -43.61% IMARA N/A -74.80% -69.28%

Volatility & Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Antibe Therapeutics and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 IMARA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 484.42%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 592.31%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats IMARA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace, and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.