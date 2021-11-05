AntiMatter Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $2.70 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

