APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

APA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 482,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,763. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.15%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

