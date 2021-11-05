Aparna Bawa Sells 1,912 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06.

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.20. 1,981,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.69. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.