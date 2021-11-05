Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $864.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

