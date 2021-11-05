Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 12,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 377,760 shares.The stock last traded at $86.25 and had previously closed at $72.39.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $11,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

