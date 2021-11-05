Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $171.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected supply chain constraints due to industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions. Nevertheless, continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. It expects supply chain constrains to hurt top-line in a much larger way as compared with fourth-quarter. Iexpects revenues for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which is expected to decline year over year due to supply constraints. Services growth rate is expected to decline sequentially. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 45.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 4,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 67,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 71.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 127,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

