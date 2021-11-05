Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

