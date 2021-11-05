Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

