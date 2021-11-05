Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $150.13 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $150.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

