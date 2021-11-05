Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,159. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

