AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,159 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $116.55 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,855 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

