AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 168,236 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168,236 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

