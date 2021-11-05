AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 243,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.