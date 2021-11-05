AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $838.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $855.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.23 and a 12 month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 35.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

