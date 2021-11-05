AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 452.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 249.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.61 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

