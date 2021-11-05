Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 3,650,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,308. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 10,089.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

