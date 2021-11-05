ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.72. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$12.72.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

