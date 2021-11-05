Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.96. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 112,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.69.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

