ArdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $13.13 million and $7,235.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

