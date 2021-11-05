Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 11.1%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN)’s stock price was down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 3,500,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 1,154,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$168.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

