Ares Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $969,427.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.31 million and $969,427.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00081640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.52 or 0.07264093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.16 or 0.94896047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

