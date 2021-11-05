Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.85.

NYSE ARGO traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $59.26. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

