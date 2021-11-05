Argon Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $1.16 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,961,257 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

