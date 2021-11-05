Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.42.

NYSE ANET opened at $523.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $253.03 and a one year high of $533.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.35 and its 200-day moving average is $361.87.

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,823 shares of company stock valued at $128,836,357 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

