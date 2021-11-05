Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ATZAF opened at $39.15 on Friday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

