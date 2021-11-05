Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $4.37-4.53 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

