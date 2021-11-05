Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $136,773.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000102 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.